CDA To Organize 'Islamabad Marathon' On March 26

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 09:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will organize 'Islamabad Marathon' in order to provide healthy activity to citizens.

According to a press release, the regular registration was started through an online form available on CDA's official website.

The marathon will have three categories - 42km, 21km and 10km, with separate competitions for men and women. The cash prizes would be given to winners of each category.

A committee was formed to ensure that the marathon was up to international standards.

"All expenses of this marathon will be borne by the CDA, and it will be widely advertised so that not only people from within the country but also from abroad can participate," the press release added.

