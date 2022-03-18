UrduPoint.com

CDA To Organize 'Islamabad Marathon' On March 26

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2022

CDA to organize 'Islamabad Marathon' on March 26

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will organize 'Islamabad Marathon' on March 26 in order to provide healthy activity to the residents of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will organize 'Islamabad Marathon' on March 26 in order to provide healthy activity to the residents of the Federal capital.

According to CDA spokesman, the regular registration was started through an online form available on CDA's official website.

The marathon will have three categories - 42km, 21km and 10km, with separate competitions for men and women. The cash prizes will be given to winners of each category.

A committee was formed to ensure that the marathon was up to international standards.

"All expenses of this marathon will be borne by the CDA, and it will be widely advertised so that not only people from within the country but also from abroad can participate," the spokesman added.

