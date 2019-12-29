UrduPoint.com
CDA To Pay Rs 110.119m To SNGPL For Laying Gas Pipeline In I-11/1,2

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 11:00 PM

CDA to pay Rs 110.119m to SNGPL for laying gas pipeline in I-11/1,2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) would pay Rs. 110.119 millions to Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) within next few days for installation and provision of gas network in sector I-11/1&2.

The SNGPL would complete the laying of main gas pipe line and door to door gas network in sector I-11/1&2 in next three months period, said CDA spokesman in a statement on Sunday.

The CDA's Development Working Party (DWP) in its 45th meeting, had approved PC-I & PC-IV amounting to Rs.2618.251 millions in October for carrying out development works in the sector. The Authority had also approved the allocation of 18.6 kanals land for construction of 132 KV grid station in sector I-11/2 for provision of electricity in the sector I-11 and I-12.

The demand notice received from the SNGPL was at higher side as it included 17 kilometer main line, however, SNGPL was approached for reducing the length of main line which has been now agreed which will significantly reduce the cost on establishment of Sui-gas network. Now SNGPL will furnish cost curtailed demand notice for provision of Sui-gas network in the Park Enclave housing society. Furthermore, codel formalities for provision of sui-gas in sector I-14 are also in advance stages as break-up of the demand notice has been requested from the SNGPL so that it can be finalized at earliest.

