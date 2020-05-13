CDA to pay salaries before Eid holidays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority would pay salaries to all its employees before Eid Holidays in accordance with decision of the Federal government.

According to an official of CDA, salaries would be paid to employees of all categories and grades before 21st of April. Chairman Capital Development Authority had directed concerned formations of Authority to arrange payment of salaries before Eid Holidays.

Accordingly, Human Resource Development Directorate of the Authority has issued a letter to all its directorates conveying the direction of competent authority that salaries to all daily wages, contract and DPL employees may be disbursed before 21st May.

The letter for implementation has been forwarded to all DGs, Directors, and Deputy Directors .

Earlier, Capital Development Authority administration had approved payment of Eid Allowance to all its Muslim Employees as per previous practice. The employees below BPS 16 will be paid Eid Allowance equivalent to full basic salary while the officers will be paid Eid Allowance equal to half basic pay.