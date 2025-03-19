CDA to plant one million trees in 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday unveiled an ambitious environmental sustainability plan to transform Islamabad into a greener, cleaner and healthier city.

Under the leadership of Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the CDA is spearheading a massive tree-planting campaign, targeting the planting of one million trees during the Spring and Monsoon seasons of 2025.

This initiative builds on last year’s success of planting 600,000 trees and aims to significantly enhance the city’s green cover while addressing pressing environmental challenges.

The high-level meeting chaired by Chairman Randhawa, attended by CDA board members, senior officers, and environmental experts, highlighted the successful phase-wise removal of paper mulberry trees, notorious for causing pollen-related health issues.

This removal has already led to a noticeable reduction in pollen counts compared to last year, improving air quality and public health.

In their place, the CDA is introducing climate-compatible species such as Loquat, Guava, Fig, Apricot, Peepal, Native Mulberry, Arjun, Amaltas, Kachnar, and Olive, among others, to strengthen the city’s ecosystem.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of community involvement in this noble cause.

“Students, teachers, the business community, and all segments of society must come together to make Islamabad a model city for environmental sustainability,” he said.

To encourage public participation, the CDA has set up free plant distribution stalls at prominent locations across the city, including Fatima Jinnah Park, Lake View Park, Centaurus Mall, Trail-5, and various sectors such as I-8, I-9, I-10, G-6, G-7, G-10, F-7, E-7, and F-6.

Citizens have shown great enthusiasm, flocking to these stalls to collect saplings and contribute to the greening of the capital.

In addition to tree planting, the CDA is sowing 500,000 seed balls to promote natural regeneration, ensuring long-term environmental benefits.

The authority is also focusing on landscaping median strips, green belts along highways, and major entry points to enhance the city’s visual appeal and urban environment.

Schools and colleges have been actively involved in the plantation drive, fostering a sense of environmental responsibility among the youth.

Chairman Randhawa reiterated the CDA’s commitment to transforming Islamabad into a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable city.

“Our goal is not just to beautify Islamabad but to create a healthier environment for future generations,” he stated. “The active participation of the community, especially our youth, is crucial to achieving this vision.”

The CDA’s initiatives are expected to have a profound impact on Islamabad’s environment, from reducing pollen counts and improving air quality to increasing the city’s green cover.