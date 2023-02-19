UrduPoint.com

CDA To Plant Saplings On Retrieved Land To Increase Green Cover

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

CDA to plant saplings on retrieved land to increase green cover

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to increase the city's green cover by planting saplings on billions of rupees of land it recovered from illegal occupants under the anti-encroachment drive.

"The authority has recently launched a massive drive in the Federal capital against the land grabbers to recover its precious land that had been unlawfully occupied by the mafia," an official told APP.

He said the tree-plantation decision was taken on the direction of CDA Chairman Noor ul Amin Mengal, and the authority would carry out a comprehensive drive aimed at preventing re-encroachment of retrieved land and increasing green spaces across the capital.

The official said the CDA had retrieved land in several locations of Islamabad, including the Kuri Area, F-7, F-10, F-11, E-12 sectors, C-12 sector, Sarai Kharboza along the Grand Trunk Road, and the Margalla Hills National Park.

He said the authority also launched an awareness campaign to educate people from all segments of society particularly students about the importance of tree plantation so that green cover could be increased in the city by planting more trees.

"On directions of the CDA Chairman, the civic agency is taking all possible steps to maintain the natural beauty of the capital city in collaboration with the citizens, particularly educational institutions," he added.

He said Islamabad was the only city in the world that had been developed on the concept of green city and "the CDA is taking concrete measures for conservation and enhancement of its green character." \395\778

Related Topics

Islamabad World Road Capital Development Authority All From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

6 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

13 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

15 hours ago
 Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on ..

Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on Feb 24: official

15 hours ago
 Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making different ..

Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making differently-abled children self-sustain ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.