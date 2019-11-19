UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA To Prepare PC-I For Beautification Of Kashmir, Express Highways

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:31 PM

CDA to prepare PC-I for beautification of Kashmir, Express Highways

After the lapse of several years, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finally decided to prepare a PC-1 for beautification of the Islamabad Highway and Kashmir Highway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :After the lapse of several years, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finally decided to prepare a PC-1 for beautification of the Islamabad Highway and Kashmir Highway.

The Director south had been directed to prepare a PC-1 for the beautification of both these highways which were serving as gateway to the capital city, an official source told APP on Tuesday.

The PC-1 to carry out the beautification work of those two highways would be prepared for three years initially, he added.

The highway built after 60s to connect the Federal capital with Rawalpindi, Grand Trunk (GT) road and other intra-city major thoroughfares gradually lost their beauty due to mushrooming housing societies along the road, he said.

The official said the landscaping plan for 28-kilometer Islamabad Expressway and 25-Kilometer Kashmir Highway would help keep intact the long-cherished slogan of 'Islamabad - the beautiful.'\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Rawalpindi Capital Development Authority Housing

Recent Stories

Prime Minister telephones newly elected President ..

4 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister expresses concerns over fast-de ..

4 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University opens center of socia ..

4 minutes ago

Child molestation case: Islamabad High Court summo ..

5 minutes ago

CAC Pakistan Exhibition from today at Expo Center ..

11 minutes ago

Georgian Prime Minister Says Crackdown on Protest ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.