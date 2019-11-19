CDA to prepare PC-I for beautification of Kashmir, Express Highways

After the lapse of several years, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finally decided to prepare a PC-1 for beautification of the Islamabad Highway and Kashmir Highway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :After the lapse of several years, the Capital Development Authority CDA ) has finally decided to prepare a PC-1 for beautification of the Islamabad Highway and Kashmir Highway.

The Director south had been directed to prepare a PC-1 for the beautification of both these highways which were serving as gateway to the capital city, an official source told APP on Tuesday.

The PC-1 to carry out the beautification work of those two highways would be prepared for three years initially, he added.

The highway built after 60s to connect the Federal capital with Rawalpindi, Grand Trunk (GT) road and other intra-city major thoroughfares gradually lost their beauty due to mushrooming housing societies along the road, he said.

The official said the landscaping plan for 28-kilometer Islamabad Expressway and 25-Kilometer Kashmir Highway would help keep intact the long-cherished slogan of 'Islamabad - the beautiful.'\395