CDA to procure 4 MGD water per day from Rawal dam before summer

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will procure four million gallons per day (MGD) of water from Rawal Dam before summer to address water shortage in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will procure four million gallons per day (MGD) of water from Rawal Dam before summer to address water shortage in the city.

The authority used to get water from Rawal Dam in the past but it was abandoned some 30 years ago due to some unknown reasons, an official source in CDA told APP.

He said the authority's recent steps would help add 10 to 12 MGD water in the existing system to meet water requirements of the city.

The water supply wing, in line with the directions of Chairman CDA, Aamer Ali Ahmed, he said was making all out efforts for ensuring provision of quality portable water in required quantity.

In this connection, the infrastructure for collection, treatment and transmission of portable water was being revamped.

Water supply lines were being repaired, restored, besides fixing the leakages, in addition to exploration more options to strengthen the water supply system, he added.

Furthermore, he said planning was being made to make functional the abandoned treatment plant once used to treat Rawal dam water.

Once the share of water was received through Rawal dam and plant was functional the water issues in sectors I-8, I-9 and I-10 would be considerably reduced.

Similarly, tenders have been issued for the rehabilitation of 15 abandoned tube wells and work in this regard would likely be initiated in next week, he maintained.

The civic agency has ensured availability of necessary funding and around 111 million rupees have been allocated for restoration of these abandoned tube wells, he said.

The official said it had also been decided to carry out rehabilitation work at Sangjani water treatment plant which will also help improve the overall water supply in the city.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday the authority had taken considerable steps during last three weeks to improve water supply in the city.

In this regard, leakages in the supply lines had been fixed in addition to replacement of pipe lines in different areas of the city.

Production Division II of water supply directorate has repaired and restored different pipelines and saved water around 1.6 MGD and water supply in different sectors including F-10, F-11, G-9, G-10 , G-11, I-8, G-7, G-8, I-9, I-10 and G-5 has been considerably improved.

Similarly, 10 tube wells located in Golf Course, Poona Faqeeran, E-10, F-11, I-8/4, I-10/4 and H-8/4 have been repaired which help save water 1.30 MGD.

Likewise, damaged portion of conduction lines of 10 tube wells were repaired which has resulted in increase of water supply particularly in I series sector. Around 12 water filtration plants were rehabilitated during the said period, making the number of active filtration plants in the city to 35. The Federal capital has a total requirement of 220MGD, but only 65MDG is provided to its residents from three sources Simly Dam, Khanpur Dam and tubewells.