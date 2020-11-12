CDA to procure machinery for garbage collection from rural areas

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to procure new machinery to extend its secondary waste collection services to the densely populated areas of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to procure new machinery to extend its secondary waste collection services to the densely populated areas of Islamabad.

The decision to this effect was taken in the CDA board meeting which met here with Chairman, Aamer Ali Ahmed in the chair a couple of days ago, Sanitation Director Sardar Khan Zimri told APP on Thursday.

He said it was also decided to hire more than 100 sanitation work-force under third party arrangements for collection and transportation of garbage from Bhara Kahu, Lehtrar road, Sihala and other rural areas.

Services of more than 400 workers would also be hired to ensure clean and green environment in Red Zone and F-series sectors, he added.

The director said the machinery including skip lifting vehicles, mechanical sweepers and other equipment would be procured shortly.

Explaining the secondary waste collection, he said garbage from roads and markets were collected under such arrangements.

To a query, he said a consultant had been hired to carry out feasibility study for solid waste management on scientific lines the capital city.

