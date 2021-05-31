UrduPoint.com
CDA To Produce Leaf-fertilizer For Plants' Rapid Growth

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:52 PM

CDA to produce leaf-fertilizer for plants' rapid growth

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to produce the fertilizer from leaf-garbage and get a rapid growth of saplings planted across the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to produce the fertilizer from leaf-garbage and get a rapid growth of saplings planted across the Federal capital.

According to CDA Member Finance Rana Shakeel, two or three sites including Fatima Jinnah Park at Sector F-9 were under consideration for setting up a fertilizer plant.

He said the move was meant to produce fertilizer through fallen trees' leaves, which would eventually use for boosting the growth of plants.

He said prior to the establishment of plant, the CDA was ensuring collection of the green waste in the city as skips were being placed at parks, green belts and trails for the purpose.

He said skips and trolleys would be colored for specifying its usage. Green color would be dedicated to green waste, while yellow would be for inorganic garbage, he added.

Rana also informed that the CDA was going to launch a massive awareness campaign to educate the sanitation staff and citizens for usage of colored skips and trolleys.

He said the initiative would not only help ensure clean and green environment in the capital city but also lessen the CDA expenditure for procuring fertilizer from the market.

The citizens, hailing the civic agency's plan, termed it a 'people and environment friendly' initiative and called for its execution on a fast-track basis.

"People usually burn leaves in my locality that causes suffocated environment. After materialization of this initiative, it would create a healthy environment," said Umer Kakar while talking to this scribe.

