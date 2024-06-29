Open Menu

CDA To Provide Assistance For Establishing Four-tier Data Center In Islamabad: Randhawa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM

CDA to provide assistance for establishing four-tier data center in Islamabad: Randhawa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Saturday said that the authority would provide full support and assistance to the Chinese for establishing a four-tier data center in the Federal capital.

During meeting with Chinese delegation, he said "We commend China's initiative to invest in Pakistan."

Muhammad Ali said that it was a significant step towards promoting technology in Islamabad on the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Syed Mohsin Naqvi, said a news release.

The delegation has expressed keen interest in setting up a state-of-the-art four-tier data center in Islamabad.

They highlighted that the project would bring advanced technology to Pakistan and announced their plans to invest one billion Chinese Yuan in the country.

The data center would be the first of its kind in Pakistan and is expected to significantly boost technological development in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Technology China Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority Billion

Recent Stories

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military ..

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..

46 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

2 hours ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

2 hours ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

2 hours ago
 Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

2 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

3 hours ago
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

3 hours ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

4 hours ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan