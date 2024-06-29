CDA To Provide Assistance For Establishing Four-tier Data Center In Islamabad: Randhawa
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Saturday said that the authority would provide full support and assistance to the Chinese for establishing a four-tier data center in the Federal capital.
During meeting with Chinese delegation, he said "We commend China's initiative to invest in Pakistan."
Muhammad Ali said that it was a significant step towards promoting technology in Islamabad on the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Syed Mohsin Naqvi, said a news release.
The delegation has expressed keen interest in setting up a state-of-the-art four-tier data center in Islamabad.
They highlighted that the project would bring advanced technology to Pakistan and announced their plans to invest one billion Chinese Yuan in the country.
The data center would be the first of its kind in Pakistan and is expected to significantly boost technological development in the country.
