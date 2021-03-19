CDA to purchase modern vehicles for infrastructure projects

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday approved the purchase of new and modern vehicles, tractors and other equipments to expedite infrastructure rehabilitation and beautification projects.

According to details, CDA is taking massive steps to rehabilitate the city's infrastructure including roads, parks, green belts and street lights.

In this regard, the administration has approved the purchase of the modern machinery to equip its staff.

Considering the savings aspects in various projects, approval has also been given to replace the approved vehicles with maintenance equipment.

This will not only reduce the budget, but also facilitate the staff and help in speeding up the maintenance and rehabilitation work of the infrastructure.