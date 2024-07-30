CDA to recruit medical staff in Capital Hospital

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday approved recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff against vacant positions in the Capital Hospital

It was decided in the 9th meeting of CDA Board that met here with Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa in the chair.

The meeting also focused on revitalizing the CDA hospital, with plans to enhance operational efficiency and make it a financially sustainable institution.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, emphasized the need for a strong and self-sufficient hospital, capable of delivering quality healthcare services.

He further directed that proposals for the establishment of a medical college in the CDA hospital should be presented in the next meeting of the board.

The board meeting decided to carry out study of financial rules of other institutions in the country regarding the decentralization of financial powers and implement the best financial rules in the institution after a proper study.

It also reviewed the income and revenue generation targets for the current fiscal year.

The meeting accorded approval to adopt paternity and maternity Rules for the welfare of employees.

It was decided that the CDA Board meeting would be held on a weekly basis.