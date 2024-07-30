CDA To Recruit Medical Staff In Capital Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 08:42 PM
Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday approved recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff against vacant positions in the Capital Hospital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday approved recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff against vacant positions in the Capital Hospital.
It was decided in the 9th meeting of CDA Board that met here with Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa in the chair.
The meeting also focused on revitalizing the CDA hospital, with plans to enhance operational efficiency and make it a financially sustainable institution.
Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, emphasized the need for a strong and self-sufficient hospital, capable of delivering quality healthcare services.
He further directed that proposals for the establishment of a medical college in the CDA hospital should be presented in the next meeting of the board.
The board meeting decided to carry out study of financial rules of other institutions in the country regarding the decentralization of financial powers and implement the best financial rules in the institution after a proper study.
It also reviewed the income and revenue generation targets for the current fiscal year.
The meeting accorded approval to adopt paternity and maternity Rules for the welfare of employees.
It was decided that the CDA Board meeting would be held on a weekly basis.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif11 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth11 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..11 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week11 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful11 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik11 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution11 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand12 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA12 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais12 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar12 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..12 hours ago