UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA To Replace Faulty Street Lights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:17 PM

CDA to replace faulty street lights

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started to replace faulty street lights with new ones in capital where 90% lights at main roads and 52% lights at link roads, markets, avenues and sectoral centers have been installed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started to replace faulty street lights with new ones in capital where 90% lights at main roads and 52% lights at link roads, markets, avenues and sectoral centers have been installed.

Chairman CDA has assured for provision of further budget, men power and machinery for the completion of the project.

According to details provided by CDA spokesperson, street lights at main roads, streets, and markets of the capital city were being neglected for a long time with 90% of the lights fully fused due to which citizens were continuously registering complaints, he added.

Taking personal interest for the restoration of the lights, Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmed issued funds of Rs 60 million to street lights department for completion of the project.

The department of street lights is working in two shifts for the restoration of the lights.

Spokesman said lights have been restored on Express Highway, Srinagar Highway, Constitutional Avenue, Margala road, 7th Avenue, 9th Avenue, Shakarparian park, F-9 park, F-10, I-10, I-9, and various other sectors and markets. The work on restoration of lights at link roads and streets is also underway.

Related Topics

Budget Road Srinagar Market Capital Development Authority Million

Recent Stories

PM directs to take steps for financial assistance, ..

13 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the Limited Edition Moonlight Sonata ..

25 minutes ago

'World's loneliest elephant' lands in Cambodia, gr ..

21 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Has Not Discussed Russian Peacekeeper ..

23 seconds ago

Six law violators held during search operation

25 seconds ago

Thousands flee as Indonesian volcano bursts to lif ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.