CDA to replace faulty street lights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started to replace faulty street lights with new ones in capital where 90% lights at main roads and 52% lights at link roads, markets, avenues and sectoral centers have been installed.

Chairman CDA has assured for provision of further budget, men power and machinery for the completion of the project.

According to details provided by CDA spokesperson, street lights at main roads, streets, and markets of the capital city were being neglected for a long time with 90% of the lights fully fused due to which citizens were continuously registering complaints, he added.

Taking personal interest for the restoration of the lights, Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmed issued funds of Rs 60 million to street lights department for completion of the project.

The department of street lights is working in two shifts for the restoration of the lights.

Spokesman said lights have been restored on Express Highway, Srinagar Highway, Constitutional Avenue, Margala road, 7th Avenue, 9th Avenue, Shakarparian park, F-9 park, F-10, I-10, I-9, and various other sectors and markets. The work on restoration of lights at link roads and streets is also underway.