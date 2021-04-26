UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA To Replace Skylights At Faisal Mosque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 09:39 PM

CDA to replace skylights at Faisal Mosque

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start fixing skylights at Faisal Mosque during next week to attract more visitors at the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start fixing skylights at Faisal Mosque during next week to attract more visitors at the area.

Tenders have been floated in that regard to replace 35 lights that had been obsolete for a long period of time, CDA spokesman said on Monday.

The authority Chairman, Aamer Ali Ahmed, he said had ordered to complete the work before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Similarly, he said the maintenance directorate has formulised a plan to carry out renovation work at the mosque for the convenience of the visitors.

Related Topics

Capital Development Authority Mosque

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to hold regional rac ..

27 minutes ago

Over 25,000 patents registered at end of 2020: Min ..

42 minutes ago

Spanish minister sent red-stained knife

2 minutes ago

German firms file anti-trust complaint against App ..

2 minutes ago

Chad junta names interim prime minister a week aft ..

2 minutes ago

N. Carolina's Elizabeth City Declares State of Eme ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.