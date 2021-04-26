CDA to replace skylights at Faisal Mosque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start fixing skylights at Faisal Mosque during next week to attract more visitors at the area.

Tenders have been floated in that regard to replace 35 lights that had been obsolete for a long period of time, CDA spokesman said on Monday.

The authority Chairman, Aamer Ali Ahmed, he said had ordered to complete the work before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Similarly, he said the maintenance directorate has formulised a plan to carry out renovation work at the mosque for the convenience of the visitors.