CDA to restore 100 years old mosque at Shakaparian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Develooment Authority (CDA) will restore 100 year old Mosque which has been discovered during construction of lotus lake at Shakarparian. The mosque is believed to be over 100 years old and it was a worship place for villagers of Pairan, who migrated from the area in the 1960s during Islamabad's development. According to an official, CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed has decided to restore this 100 years old mosque "I have directed my team to take steps for restoration of this mosque, which is also our heritage," he said.

He said that this 100 year old mosque has been constructed according to mughals era which was comprising of two rooms, a water tank for abutions and a wide courtyard. He said that construction material of the mosque suggested that it was built over 100 years ago. The banyan tree located in the mosque's courtyard is believed to be 500 years old, he stated. He said that it was government policy to boost tourism so work for its restoration would soon be started.