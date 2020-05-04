CDA to resume work on Signal Free Controlled Access Corridor shortly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) to resume work on construction of Signal Free Controlled Access Corridor shortly and soon bids for construction of Korang Bridge have been invited.

Considering the need of this facility, approved under Public Sector Development Project, it was decided that a phased wise approach would be followed and in phase-I, Korang Bridge and Public Works Department (PWD) underpass are needed to address most complicated of the issues.

The Development Working Party (DWP) in its last meeting held in the previous week approved project construction of Korang Bridge and Construction of PWD underpass.

Upon approval by CDA Management, a transparent bidding process has been initiated, and bids for construction of bridge has been sought under Single Stage Two Envelope procedure from Firms registered with Pakistan Engineering Council having valid registration Certificate.

Similarly, instructions have been also issued to invite bids for construction of PWD underpass at the earliest.