CDA to retrieve 110ft land from Golra Mor to Sector I-14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to retrieve its 110 feet land from Golra Mor to Sector 1-14, said a document of civic agency which is available with APP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to retrieve its 110 feet land from Golra Mor to Sector 1-14, said a document of civic agency which is available with APP.

According to the document, the proposed action was delayed due to the prevelance of COVID-19 and subsequent uncertain situation in the Federal Capital.

Final hearing of opportunity as admissible under section 49-C of CDA Ordinance-1960 has been given to the illegal occupants after that all structures declared unauthorized shall be demolished without serving any further notice, the document added.

As and when encroachment is cleared, the 110 feet road will be constructed accordingly, said document.