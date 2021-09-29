UrduPoint.com

CDA To Revive Arts And Craft Village

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:52 PM

The administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday decided to revive the Arts and Craft village in accordance with its original theme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday decided to revive the Arts and Craft village in accordance with its original theme.

Chairman CDA along with Member Administration and Member Finance of the authority visited the Arts and Craft village.

The administration further directed that artisan's pavilion will be given to governments of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jamu Kashmir.

Arts and culture of all regions and areas will be highlighted in these six pavilions. It was also decided that existing food court will be renovated and after renovation it will be rented out through transparent process.

Furthermore it was also decided that Arts and Craft village will be declared Car Free Zone having designated car parking so that people particularly families could be provided a quality recreational venue.

Instructions were issued to start rehabilitation work in the arts and craft village.

In this connection landscaping of the arts and craft village will be improved, food courts and pavilions will be renovated in addition to provision of missing facilities in the venue.

The site has been under adverse possession since it's establishment and has remained mostly underutilized.

