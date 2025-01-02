CDA To Revive Shakarparian Cultural Complex
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 08:47 PM
Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board on Thursday decided to revive the Cultural Complex at Shakarparian and transform it into a state-of-the-art hub for cultural activities
The decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa.
The decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa.
It was told that the complex will feature a modern cultural hall, showcasing both national and international cultures.
The CDA Board also decided to fully operationalize the Arts and Crafts Village site.
The CDA Board approved a policy to make payments under rate running contracts conditional upon third-party validation, ensuring transparency and accountability.
To ensure fairness and inclusivity, the CDA Board decided to seek feedback from all stakeholders before increasing subdivision and amalgamation charges for commercial and residential properties.
The revised rates will only be implemented after public hearings and stakeholder input.
Acknowledging the need to align regulations with modern requirements, the Board decided to consult all stakeholders for revising regulations of Space for setting up Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) towers in Islamabad.
The aim is to draft regulations that address current and future needs effectively.
The Board also approved hiring of consultants on G2G basis for conducting topographic surveys of CDA-acquired land. This initiative aims to support the planning of various development schemes on the acquired land.
