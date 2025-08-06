Open Menu

CDA To Roll Out Cashless Economy System Across All Departments

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA), in a significant move toward digital transformation, has announced the implementation of a cashless economy system across its departments.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CDA spokesperson told APP on Wednesday.

He said the initiative will enable citizens to make payments for CDA services—such as property tax, water charges, land transfers, and parking fees—via QR codes and other digital platforms.

“This system will not only promote transparency but also make public service delivery faster, easier, and more efficient,” the spokesperson quoted Chairman Randhawa as saying, emphasizing that the goal is to transform Islamabad from a ‘safe city’ into a fully ‘smart capital city.’

Under the new system, QR code-based payments will be introduced at CDA offices and facilitation centers.

Plans were also underway to launch online portals and mobile applications in partnership with local banks.

The CDA, he said would initiate staff training and public awareness campaigns to ensure a smooth transition.

He said CDA chief further directed the full activation of the One-Window Facilitation Center to integrate it with the cashless system.

“We want to offer citizens the best modern and digital facilities,” he stated, expressing optimism that all departments will take immediate action to implement the change.

The spokesperson noted that the CDA’s push toward a cashless economy represents a broader effort by the Federal government to modernize governance and public services through digital innovation. If successfully implemented, it could serve as a model for other government institutions in Pakistan, he maintained.

