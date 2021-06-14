UrduPoint.com
CDA To Send Cases Of Illegal Housing Societies To FIA

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

CDA to send cases of illegal housing societies to FIA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority's (CDA) management has decided to send cases of illegal housing societies to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In a meeting, the high officials of CDA discussed various ways to stop the illegal societies from working, said a press release issued here.

In order to protect the innocent citizens from fraud, it was decided that any housing society which fraudulently used logo of CDA and used the name Islamabad illegally would be dealt with rules and regulation. In the first step, cases of three such societies will be referred to FIA.

The meeting was attended by officers of ICT,planning and building control departments.

