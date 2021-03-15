CDA to setup 4400 apartments for homeless people of capital city

Capital Development Authority (CDA) board on Monday decided to set up 4400 apartments for homeless people of capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) board on Monday decided to set up 4400 apartments for homeless people of capital city.

The board decided to establish Metropolitan Police and construction of major projects Margla Avenue, ITN, IGP Road and 10th Avenue will be referred to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

The board also decided to regularize of all daily wages and contract employees who meet the eligibility criteria in the light of the High Court decision.

The first meeting of the newly constituted board of the CDA was held in the committee room of the CDA headquarters under the chairmanship of Amir Ali Ahmed.

Apart from the executive members, the meeting was attended by four private / non-executive members including renowned Pakistani architect Nayyar Ali Dada, Iftikhar Arif, former chairman academy of Literature, Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Dr Muhammad Ali and renowned architect Ali Asghar Khan.

Member Admin Amir Abbas, Member Estate Naveed Elahi and Member Engineering Syed Munawar Hussain Shah attended the meeting.

CDA Board decided to send the project regarding construction of highways including Margla Avenue, ITN, IGP Road and 10th Avenue to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

The meeting also discussed the issue of Green Restaurant Cafe Shops in F-9 Park. The Board also decided to start this project under the supervision of the renowned painter Nayyar Ali Dada, who is also the designer of F-9 Park.

The project will be completed keeping in view the environmental protection of Islamabad.

The meeting also approved the establishment of a Metropolitan Police in Islamabad.

Initially, for this purpose, 50 Islamabad Police personnel would be taken on deputation for the existing 50 posts in the CDA's strength. Apart from training, they will have special uniforms and special privileges for serving employees.

The force will be able to secure foreign residents, tourist destinations, trails and also as a first respondent.

It will work and at the same time provide information to the citizens about the facilities available at various places.