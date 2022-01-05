UrduPoint.com

CDA To Spend Rs 38mln For Street Lighting

Published January 05, 2022

CDA to spend Rs 38mln for street lighting

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will spend some Rs38 million to ensure proper street lighting in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will spend some Rs38 million to ensure proper street lighting in the Federal capital.

The street light division of the authority has issued tenders in that regard to start the work at earliest, said its spokesman on Wednesday.

The civic agency, he said had evolved a comprehensive plan to carryout work across the city following CDA chairman directions to improve street lights across the city.

This project included installation of new street lights in various main highways, connecting roads, streets and markets of the city and maintenance of obsolete street lights, he added.

The lights would be installed alongside Constitution Avenue, sectors G-11, G-5, G-7, G-6, E-11, F-5, F-7 and D-12.

Similarly, the areas Rawal Town, Margalla Town, Shehzad Town, Hamk Town, VVIP Routes, NIH and National Park Road was also included in the project.

It may be noted the street lights department also expedited maintenance of faulty street lights to ensure proper lighting for the visitors.

More Stories From Pakistan

