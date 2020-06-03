CDA to start carpeting of roads, Federal govt to fund

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start Carpeting of city's roads for which Rs. 220 million would be incurred to be funded by the Federal Government

According to CDA spokesperson the project of road carpeting will be executed through CDA.

The civic body will also start the carpeting work on the streets that will be carried out across Islamabad, he added .Tenders in this respect have been invited and MPO will also be engaged for this purpose.

Roads and streets in Islamabad were waiting for repair and maintenance including carpeting for long time as these remained neglected. Common people were also suffering because of dilapidated condition of roads and streets. Incumbent CDA administration which is sensitive to issues being faced by men in the street will now carpet roads and streets in Islamabad.

Capital Development Authority is working on a comprehensive strategy to uplift infrastructure in Islamabad.