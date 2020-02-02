UrduPoint.com
CDA To Start Construction Of Four Pedestrian Bridges

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start construction of four overhead bridges at different locations in the city with the cost Rs 174 million to facilitate the pedestrians.

The first bridge would be constructed on Kashmir Highway near Weekly Bazaar with the cost of Rs.51.94 million, second at Faisal Avenue near Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital with a cost of Rs.40.12 mln, third at Jinnah Avenue at Mehran gate F-9 Park opposite to sector G-9/2 with a cost of Rs.42.93 mln and fourth would be built near Pak Secretariat with a cost of Rs.

38.99 million, a CDA spokesman on Sunday said.

The installation work of pedestrian bridges has been assigned to Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC) with the completion time of six months and has issued work order in that regard after approving PC-I of the project.

It may be mention here that the incumbent management of the authority has included the construction and installation of pedestrian bridges among its priorities to avert accidents and maintain flow of traffic in the city.

