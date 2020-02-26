CDA to start development work in E-12

In order to launch development in stalled Sector E-12, work on preparation of tender documents for development of two sub-sectors had been started

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :In order to launch development in stalled Sector E-12, work on preparation of tender documents for development of two sub-sectors had been started.

Work on Service Road (North), Sector E-12 had gained momentum as filling and cutting work on the road had been completed while earth work on the road was at final stages, said a press release.

Sub-base work was in progress on the portion of the road where earth work had been completed, after that carpeting work would be started.

Prior to start construction of culverts samples of the soil had been sent to Laboratory for soil testing / analysis after reports in that regard which were likely to be received during the current week, construction work on the culverts would be initiated.

In order to shift electricity polls in the alignment of service road (north) concerned formation was in contact with IESCO. After shifting of polls work on the service road (north) would be further expedited so that construction of the road could be completed within stipulated time period.

Construction of the Service Road (North) would be completed at cost of Rs.97.107 million while for the complete development of the stalled Sector E-12, CDA-DWP had already approved PC-I amounting to Rs 6630.2 million. Under this PC-I complete road infrastructure including major and service roads, water supply network, drainage system, streetlights and other facilities would be ensured.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sector E-12 which was stalled since more than three (03) decades and nearly a year ago no development was in sight, however, incumbent management not only removed all hurdles but also started construction of this road and now work on preparation of tender documents of Sector E-12 was in progress.

The concerned formation had been directed to further expedite the work on Service Road (North) so that after completing the road, development activities in two sub-sectors of the sector E-12 could be initiated.