UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA To Start Development Work In I-15 By End Of Month

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:20 PM

CDA to start development work in I-15 by end of month

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start development work in sector I-15 by the end of April as pre-qualification process of firms have been completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start development work in sector I-15 by the end of April as pre-qualification process of firms have been completed.

40 firms participated in the pre-qualification process out which 10 technically sound and reputed firms have been pre-qualified.

Pre-qualified firms have been asked to submit financial bids so that after evaluation of bids development work in the sector could be commenced by the end of this month.

Total NIT cost for development of phase one has been issued. The qualified firm would carry out complete infrastructure development including road infrastructure, drainage, sewerage, water supply, electrification and other amenities of phase 1.

Next phase is also in pipeline and is likely to be advertised within this month.

Instructions have been issued that initiation of development works in sector I-15 be ensured by the end of this month. The development of this sector would help add to the housing stock available in the city as well as the country. Roughly over 10,290 units of different categories will eventually be created here once entire process is completed.

Related Topics

Water Road April Capital Development Authority (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

France sees 8% GDP drop this year after lockdown e ..

3 minutes ago

China Shuts Down 1 Temporary COVID-19 Hospital in ..

3 minutes ago

Hurriyat leaders condemns killing of three civilia ..

3 minutes ago

Federal govt to make final decision about lockdown ..

11 minutes ago

China Says Trade With US Fell by 20% in 1st Quarte ..

5 minutes ago

2 killed in road mishaps in Mianwali

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.