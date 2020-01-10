CDA to start development works in markets soon - Chairman

Amir Ali Ahmed, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA said that the civic body has now enough funds for development projects and assured that CDA would soon start development works in markets of Islamabad including carpeting of roads, repair of footpaths and restoration of street lights

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) Amir Ali Ahmed, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA said that the civic body has now enough funds for development projects and assured that CDA would soon start development works in markets of Islamabad including carpeting of roads, repair of footpaths and restoration of street lights.

He said the process would be started from ICCI road. He said this while exchanging views with a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry that called on him led by President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Hamza Shafqaat Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Asif Shafique Chaudhry Convener ICCI Horticulture Committee and others were present at the occasion.Amir Ali Ahmed appreciated the initiative of ICCI for starting Go Green Islamabad campaign to plant one million trees in Islamabad during 2020 and assured that ICT Administration and CDA would fully cooperate with ICCI in this campaign to make it successful.

He said that a team under Waseem Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has been formed to cooperate with ICCI for Go Green Islamabad drive.

He also identified various places in Islamabad for tree plantation by ICCI.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that most of the issues of business community were related to CDA and its cooperation was necessary to resolve them for better growth of business activities.

He said that the purpose of launching Go Green Islamabad campaign was to support the mission of government for Clean and Green Pakistan. He said that cooperation of CDA was necessary to make this campaign successful.

He said that local markets, schools and other organizations would also be involved in this drive so that with combined efforts, Islamabad could be made more green.Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI said that no development works were undertaken in local markets for the last many years due to which condition of markets has deteriorated.

However, they welcomed the assurance of Chairman CDA for starting these works in the markets of Federal capital soon that would address the longstanding issues of business community.