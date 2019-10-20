UrduPoint.com
CDA To Start Development Works In Sector I-15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

CDA to start development works in sector I-15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finally paved the way to start the development works in sector I-15.

To address the problems faced by those who were allotted plots and stuck in the Sector I-15 for decade, the present management of CDA prioritized its core responsibility for the infrastructure development work in the stalled Sectors. In this regard, the CDA approved the PC-I amounting to Rs. 5656.24 million, said a press release issued here Sunday.

The pre-qualification of contractors for the infrastructure development work in Sector I-15 have been invited and after completing the all codal formalities and fulfillment of necessary procedure, the developmental work would be commenced shortly.

Sector I-15 was designed exclusively for low-income citizens in 2005. It has 10,290 plots and the CDA has taken possession of entire sector's land. The Authority re-designed the plan, structural designs and infrastructure of the entire Sector for the various categories of plots.

Basically, 'I' series sectors were designed to provide low-income housing but remained stalled for years. In February 2000, it was resolved to develop Sector I-15 to overcome the ever increase in shortage of housing in the capital.

The Sector was particularly launched to accommodate low income citizens.

However, despite the allotment of plots, no step regarding its development was taken since nearly two decades.

The incumbent management of CDA in line with its policy to take up the initiation of development work in the stalled sectors, addressed the needs of its plots owners which were previously victim of stalemate.

In order to streamline and resolve the project's hurdles and issues, the CDA requested the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PEPA)' for environmental approval and invited all stakeholders to weigh in on the environmental concerns mentioned in an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report. Public hearing of interested and affected persons was held on August 19, 2019 and CDA was ensured optimistically that PEPA would issued shortly NOC in this regard.

It is expected that these stalled sectors will yield huge revenue streams to CDA which has remained cash strapped and idle for many decades. On completion of these projects will create new commercial areas and huge sources of revenue for CDA.

