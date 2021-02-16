UrduPoint.com
CDA To Start Mega Scale Tree Plantation Drive

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

CDA to start mega scale tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed preparations for a mega scale tree plantation to restore the green character of the city and enhance its beauty.

In the first phase 2,50000 saplings will be planted and flower plants will be planted at green belts, chowks, roads, and parks for the beautification of the city during next phase.

Besides this, flowers plants will be planted at various roads including Constitutional avenue, Margala road, 9th avenue, Jinnah avenue, 7th avenue, Faisal avenue, Srinagar Highway, and others. Citizens of Islamabad will see city decorated with different flowers at the mid of March.

