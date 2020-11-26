UrduPoint.com
CDA To Start Open Air Cinema

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:14 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has devised a project to provide the facility of an open air cinema to the citizens of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has devised a project to provide the facility of an open air cinema to the citizens of Islamabad.

The project will be completed while considering the danger of coronavirus pandemic and it would be an international standard cinema.

CDA chairman said that citizens would enjoy movies along with their families.

He said that the CDA would chose such a location for this project where there would be the space of 1000 car parking., so that people could watch movies while sitting in their own cars.

He said corona SOPs would be implemented in this project and it was started as the citizens of capital could be provided recreational facilities during this pandemic situation.

