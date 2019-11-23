CDA to start rehabilitation, renovation of road lights on Kashmir Highway

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start rehabilitation, renovation and improvement of road lights on Kashmir Highway and issued tenders in the national dailies.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start rehabilitation, renovation and improvement of road lights on Kashmir Highway and issued tenders in the national dailies.

Road lights at Kashmir Highway are being made functional as a part of authority's initiative aimed to secure the road travelling particularly at night timings.

Under this project, missing lights poles from T.F complex to G-12 Kashmir Highway would installed, entire cabling of lights would be repaired while existing light poles would be made functional, said a news release issued here.

It is pertinent to mention here that road lights on this major road developed faults, causing problems for motorists and residents apart from leaving parts of the city in the dark.

Moreover, residents were also demanding immediate repair of dysfunctional road lights to ensure their safety at night.

To address this issue, CDA was tasked to take up the matter and start immediate repair and maintenance of the road lights. In this context, necessary funds were allocated and after completing codel formalities tenders for repair and maintenance of lights on Kashmir Highway have been issued while for other major roads, codel formalities have been completed and tenders would be issued soon.