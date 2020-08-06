UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA To Start Special Anti Encroachment Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:07 PM

CDA to start special anti encroachment drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start special drive in Federal capital to target encroachments established beyond the plot lines.

During this drive, obstructions in the roads, streets and pedestrian movement, barbed wire and fences erected around the buildings, car sheds / parking and security apparatus, lawns and gardens, animals and birds cages, electric generators placed beyond plot lines and encroachments in the green belts and open spaces will be targeted. Furthermore, during this drive illegal utilization of state land in front of buildings including high-rises, commercial, industrial, institutional, government building, residential houses and government residences etc in sectorial area of Islamabad will be targeted.

Special anti-encroachment drive will be participated by the all concerned departments including ICT Administration, Islamabad Police, MCI and other concerned formations. Letters in this regard have also been forwarded to all concerned departments.

Earlier, CDA, number of times warned general public to remove encroachments from footpaths / obstructions in roads, fences and barbed wires installed around buildings, car sheds / car parking, generators and security apparatus, lawns / gardens established on state land and other encroachments own their own otherwise strict action will be taken against these violations. However, in order to remove these encroachments CDA has now planned a massive operation which will start from Thursday.

