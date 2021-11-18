CDA to start street lights rehabilitation at Industrial Triangle Kahuta

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to start installation and rehabilitation of street lights along the streets and roads of Industrial Triangle Kahuta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to start installation and rehabilitation of street lights along the streets and roads of Industrial Triangle Kahuta.

The authority has allocated Rs 20 millions for the project to ensure proper lighting arrangement on these roads and streets, a news release on Thursday said.

Earlier, the Federal apex agency has started repair, maintenance and rehabilitation work on all the roads and streets of Industrial Triangle Kahuta to facilitate the industrialists in the capital city. The roads were in dilapidated condition for a long time.

The management directed the concerned department to issue tenders this week for the installation of street lights in the streets and roads of Industrial Triangle Kahuta.