CDA to start work on providing storm drainage system in I-11, 12

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will soon start work on providing storm drainage system in sector I-11/1 & I-12/1, under the project, proper network for drainage of storm water from the roads and street of the sectors would be established

CDA Administration has issued directions to relevant formation to arrange issuance of tenders before Eid-ul-Fitar holidays to ensure that work is commenced without delay.

The step is being taken in line with policy of the Authority to complete the development works in the stalled sectors particularly for boosting residential development which was halted since decades.� CDA Administration has directed concerned formations to ensure funding for the subject work. � It is pertinent to mention here that CDA-DWP in its 45th�meeting held in October last year, approved PC-I�& PC-IV amounting to Rs.2618.251 millions for carrying out development works in�sector�I-11. Consequent upon approval of Project Costs, concerned formations were directed to fulfill codel formalities so that works pertaining to respective formations be carried out simultaneously.

In this context, different departments including SNGPL were approached for provision of door to door establishment of sui-gas network and facilities pertaining to respective departments.

Furthermore, authority during its board meeting held in November last year also approved the allocation of 18.6 kanals land for construction of 132 KV grid station in�sector�I-11/2 for provision of electricity in the�sector�I-11�and�I-12.

It is pertinent to mention here that nearly a year ago; development activities in the city started to get momentum. However, after taking up development in stalled�sectors, incumbent management took consolidated steps for completing development works and provision of basic amenities and missing facilities in these�sectors. As a result of the consistent efforts, works on different projects are in progress, few are in advance stages and many are in pipeline.