UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA To Start Work On Providing Storm Drainage System In I-11, 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:33 PM

CDA to start work on providing storm drainage system in I-11, 12

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will soon start work on providing storm drainage system in sector I-11/1 & I-12/1, under the project, proper network for drainage of storm water from the roads and street of the sectors would be established

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will soon start work on providing storm drainage system in sector I-11/1 & I-12/1, under the project, proper network for drainage of storm water from the roads and street of the sectors would be established.

CDA Administration has issued directions to relevant formation to arrange issuance of tenders before Eid-ul-Fitar holidays to ensure that work is commenced without delay.

The step is being taken in line with policy of the Authority to complete the development works in the stalled sectors particularly for boosting residential development which was halted since decades.� CDA Administration has directed concerned formations to ensure funding for the subject work. � It is pertinent to mention here that CDA-DWP in its 45th�meeting held in October last year, approved PC-I�& PC-IV amounting to Rs.2618.251 millions for carrying out development works in�sector�I-11. Consequent upon approval of Project Costs, concerned formations were directed to fulfill codel formalities so that works pertaining to respective formations be carried out simultaneously.

In this context, different departments including SNGPL were approached for provision of door to door establishment of sui-gas network and facilities pertaining to respective departments.

Furthermore, authority during its board meeting held in November last year also approved the allocation of 18.6 kanals land for construction of 132 KV grid station in�sector�I-11/2 for provision of electricity in the�sector�I-11�and�I-12.

It is pertinent to mention here that nearly a year ago; development activities in the city started to get momentum. However, after taking up development in stalled�sectors, incumbent management took consolidated steps for completing development works and provision of basic amenities and missing facilities in these�sectors. As a result of the consistent efforts, works on different projects are in progress, few are in advance stages and many are in pipeline.

Related Topics

Storm Electricity Water Holidays Progress October November Capital Development Authority From Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi continues efforts to provide relief ..

2 minutes ago

PTCL supports underserved communities during COVID ..

4 minutes ago

Skechers Virtual Run and Ramadan Mubarak Challenge ..

7 minutes ago

PBIF demands revolutionary measures to revive econ ..

11 minutes ago

MoI, Emiratisation Ministries: Disinfection Progra ..

21 minutes ago

KSE-100 Index closes with net loss of 225.74 point ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.