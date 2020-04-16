UrduPoint.com
CDA To Start Work On Traffic Management Solution For Rawal Chowk, Park Road

Thu 16th April 2020

Following the directions of Chairman CDA, Work on traffic management solution for Rawal Chowk and Park Road will commence soon as Capital Development Authority (CDA) is inviting bids for the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Following the directions of Chairman CDA, Work on traffic management solution for Rawal Chowk and Park Road will commence soon as Capital Development Authority (CDA) is inviting bids for the project. Under this project, one over pass and two underpasses would be constructed at Rawal Dam Chowk.

The bids are being invited under Single Stage Two Envelop procedure from technically sound and well reputed firms registered with Pakistan Engineering Council, said a press release.

The project will be completed with cost amounting to Rs.

1246.067 millions. The project is being executed in connection with authority's steps towards removal of traffic congestions in the city.

The major objective of this project is to cater future traffic needs on this avenue, improve road sector efficiency on the main traffic corridors, providing uninterrupted traffic flow, stress free / comfortable and signal free driving environment thus resolving traffic issues in the vicinity and adjoining areas once for all.

The PC-I as well as design of the project have been finalized in last ten months.

