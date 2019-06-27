CDA to suspend sanitary workers burning garbage in ICT

Capital Development Authority (CDA) showing zero tolerance against garbage burning in order to preserve the environment in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has decided suspending its sanitary workers found in the practice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) showing zero tolerance against garbage burning in order to preserve the environment in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has decided suspending its sanitary workers found in the practice.

Talking to APP, CDA Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri said that people have reportedly complained about garbage burning in the residential areas and public places where the sanitary workers were allegedly found putting the accumulated dry leaves, garbage and even plastic bags mixed in the waste on fire.

"As per departmental action the CDA sanitary worker will be suspended from his duty whereas any private employee will be terminated from the job if found burning garbage," he added.

He said, "We impose Rs1,000 to Rs2,000 fine on the burning of garbage by the citizens if apprehended on spot by the CDA team." "I have issued final warnings to all the sanitary workers and relevant staff to strictly abide by the prohibition to encourage compliance at the public level whereas strict vigilance will also begin in the coming days," Zimri said.

For public convenience, he said there was also no tolerance at the departmental level for overflowing drains and garbage burning where people can send footage and snapshots of garbage burning on CDA's Whatsapp number 0335-5001213 (for garbage burning).

In case of overflowing drains and sewers on Whatsapp number 0335-5009899.

"Text messages, photos and videos will be highly appreciable for swift action, however public must avoid phone calls on these contacts as it has not been allowed to its teams by the CDA Sanitation Directorate," Zimri added.

Sarwat Shah, a private employee told this scribe that mostly in the late evening hours garbage was set ablaze in the vicinity of Zero Point; at times releasing thick smoke screens in the ambiance. "It creates pungent gases and makes the air difficult to breathe whereas it directly puts human lungs at risk and causes severe respiratory issues," he added.

Qulsoom Khan, a school teacher alleged that it had been a daily routine in sector I-9 and I-11 that sanitary workers after wiping brooms in the streets used to set the gathered garbage on fire. They mostly blaze the garbage near the windows of the houses which created suffocation inside the entire house and leave infants, old age and youngsters all coughing alike, she regretted. "We do not know how much portion of our lungs had been damaged and what other diseases we have developed due to regular indirect smoke exposure," Khan added.

She urged the CDA to take stringent action against the violators and impose heavy fines with strict punishment to curb this hazardous activity.