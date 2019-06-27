UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA To Suspend Sanitary Workers Burning Garbage In ICT

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:06 PM

CDA to suspend sanitary workers burning garbage in ICT

Capital Development Authority (CDA) showing zero tolerance against garbage burning in order to preserve the environment in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has decided suspending its sanitary workers found in the practice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) showing zero tolerance against garbage burning in order to preserve the environment in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has decided suspending its sanitary workers found in the practice.

Talking to APP, CDA Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri said that people have reportedly complained about garbage burning in the residential areas and public places where the sanitary workers were allegedly found putting the accumulated dry leaves, garbage and even plastic bags mixed in the waste on fire.

"As per departmental action the CDA sanitary worker will be suspended from his duty whereas any private employee will be terminated from the job if found burning garbage," he added.

He said, "We impose Rs1,000 to Rs2,000 fine on the burning of garbage by the citizens if apprehended on spot by the CDA team." "I have issued final warnings to all the sanitary workers and relevant staff to strictly abide by the prohibition to encourage compliance at the public level whereas strict vigilance will also begin in the coming days," Zimri said.

For public convenience, he said there was also no tolerance at the departmental level for overflowing drains and garbage burning where people can send footage and snapshots of garbage burning on CDA's Whatsapp number 0335-5001213 (for garbage burning).

In case of overflowing drains and sewers on Whatsapp number 0335-5009899.

"Text messages, photos and videos will be highly appreciable for swift action, however public must avoid phone calls on these contacts as it has not been allowed to its teams by the CDA Sanitation Directorate," Zimri added.

Sarwat Shah, a private employee told this scribe that mostly in the late evening hours garbage was set ablaze in the vicinity of Zero Point; at times releasing thick smoke screens in the ambiance. "It creates pungent gases and makes the air difficult to breathe whereas it directly puts human lungs at risk and causes severe respiratory issues," he added.

Qulsoom Khan, a school teacher alleged that it had been a daily routine in sector I-9 and I-11 that sanitary workers after wiping brooms in the streets used to set the gathered garbage on fire. They mostly blaze the garbage near the windows of the houses which created suffocation inside the entire house and leave infants, old age and youngsters all coughing alike, she regretted. "We do not know how much portion of our lungs had been damaged and what other diseases we have developed due to regular indirect smoke exposure," Khan added.

She urged the CDA to take stringent action against the violators and impose heavy fines with strict punishment to curb this hazardous activity.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Fine Job Capital Development Authority All From Employment

Recent Stories

Council of EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against R ..

33 seconds ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues contempt notice to ..

35 seconds ago

Russia's Lavrov to Meet With Irish Foreign Ministe ..

37 seconds ago

Social Media -- Tour operators' effective tool to ..

40 seconds ago

Dacoit gang busted, looted cash, valuables recover ..

3 minutes ago

Football tournament from July 2 in Rajanpur

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.