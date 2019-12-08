UrduPoint.com
CDA To Take Effective Monitoring For Completion Of Development In Park Enclave

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 07:10 PM

CDA to take effective monitoring for completion of development in Park Enclave

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking all possible steps to develop stalled sectors which were neglected in past and in this regard development works in the Park Enclave is in progress and civic body will ensure effective monitoring to complete development activities within given time frame.

Work on the bridge being constructed inside the Park Enclave is being carried out at fast pace. The bridge being constructed on Gumrahkas nullah will improve and provide easy access within the sector.

After completing girder casting and piling of the bridge, work on piers columns and transoms has been taken up while nullah protection work has almost been completed. Furthermore, work on the retaining wall is also being taken up so that construction work could be completed by March 2020.

Moreover, development works in the residual area of Park Enclave is also in progress. In this connection, work on provision of different facilities including sewerage, drainage and other allied facilities to 42 out of 61 plots is at advance stages, while work is in progress in residual small chunk.

The Park Enclave had become yet another stuck project of CDA, however, the incumbent management not only revived the development activities in Park Enclave, but due to effective monitoring and consistent efforts for development works are now heading towards completion and the allottees would be soon enabled to construct their houses on their allotted plots.

Directions have been issued to expedite the bridge work. Instructions have also been issued to take up possession of land in Park Enclave-II as well.

