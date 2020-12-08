UrduPoint.com
CDA To Upgrade All Public Parks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:41 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to set up at least one toilet each for males and females at all public parks to facilitate them in responding the nature's call.

"We have decided to establish toilets at all public parks of the Federal capital, in addition to cycling and walking tracks," Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed said.

Amer Ali, who seems quite eager to restore the capital city's glory through inclusive steps, said massive development work was being carried out at all the parks to provide quality recreational facilities to Islamabad dwellers.

"Currently, there are 235 small and big parks in the federal capital," he told APP adding, the authority was focusing on upgradation of 50 parks in the first phase.

He said the upgradation work in these parks were in full swing, hoping that the transformation of all the 235 resorts of Islamabad into fully-equipped recreational facilities within a few months since the CDA had recently taken the charge of key departments back from Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, that included environment directorate as well.

Commenting on the development projects, the public appreciated the government for taking environment and public friendly initiatives.

"Parks in the capital city were once the hallmark of Islamabad - the Beautiful - but the long-prevailed negligence of the authorities concerned had turned them into dens of addicts," Khurram Shehzad, a resident of sector G-7 told this agency.

He extended his gratitude to the departments concerned for carrying out renovation and restoration work in the city.

