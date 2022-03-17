UrduPoint.com

CDA To Use Drones To Monitor Margalla Hills Forest Fire

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 09:53 PM

CDA to use drones to monitor Margalla Hills forest fire

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will use drone cameras to monitor forest fire in the Margalla Hills National Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will use drone cameras to monitor forest fire in the Margalla Hills National Park.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by the authority's chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed on Thursday to evolve possible strategies to counter summer fire at Margalla Hills.

Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Reena Saeed Khan, representatives from capital police, Islamabad administration and officers of relevant formations participated in the meeting.

The meeting evolved consensus that use of drone technology would assist the civil administration for timely identification of forest fire and its causes so the action could be initiated in time.

It was also decided that joint teams of CDA, district administration and IWMB would also patrol the forest areas to take action against those involved in deforestation.

The meeting also agreed on deployment of concerned staff along with vehicles of water supply wing round the clock in the forest to deal with any emergency situation.

The participants also considered a two-month ban on recreational activities at the area, especially other activities such as barbecue to protect the forest.

It was further decided to maintain traffic flow in the city for the convenience of fire fighting vehicles.

It was also agreed to increase the patrolling of hiking trails so that the fire could be contained in a timely manner.

Related Topics

Drone Islamabad Fire Police Technology Water Vehicles Traffic Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Ukraine asks Turkey to be among guarantors of any ..

Ukraine asks Turkey to be among guarantors of any Russia deal

2 minutes ago
 Hypocrisy at its peak in Sindh House Islamabad: Jh ..

Hypocrisy at its peak in Sindh House Islamabad: Jhagra

2 minutes ago
 Plant-based dinners 'can cut heart disease risk

Plant-based dinners 'can cut heart disease risk

2 minutes ago
 Founder's Day celebrated at PAF College Sargodha

Founder's Day celebrated at PAF College Sargodha

2 minutes ago
 Opposition to bite dust in its no confidence motio ..

Opposition to bite dust in its no confidence motion against Prime Minister : PTI ..

2 minutes ago
 Fayaz Butt to inaugurate Qalandar Shahbaz's annual ..

Fayaz Butt to inaugurate Qalandar Shahbaz's annual Urs on Mar 22

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>