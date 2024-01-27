Open Menu

CDA Unveils Ambitious Green Initiatives For Islamabad's Eco-friendly Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 12:00 PM

CDA unveils ambitious green initiatives for Islamabad's Eco-friendly future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) In a significant step towards enhancing the environmental sustainability of the Federal capital, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced a groundbreaking series of initiatives aimed at transforming Islamabad into a model city for climate-friendly e-mobility.

The CDA spokesperson, Nauman Khalid, highlighted key projects, including the implementation of an automated car parking system, the introduction of electric buses, citywide tree-plantation drives, and the establishment of an extensive bicycle route network. These initiatives collectively aim to promote a greener, more sustainable transportation system while minimizing the city's carbon footprint.

Speaking to a private news channel, the spokesperson emphasized the strategic measures being taken to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions. The focal point of these efforts is the imminent launch of over 200 electric buses that are set to revolutionize transportation in Islamabad, providing citizens with an eco-friendly alternative for their daily commute.

The introduction of electric buses not only signifies a shift towards environmentally conscious travel but also promises to contribute to reduced traffic congestion. Additionally, citizens can anticipate the unveiling of new routes, enhancing connectivity, and further improving the overall climate of the capital.

Addressing the cycling project, the spokesperson outlined an ambitious plan to create a secure and extensive citywide bicycle route network. This initiative, aimed at promoting safe and accessible cycling throughout Islamabad, offers citizens an equitable and sustainable commuting option.

In a move to address longstanding parking issues in the federal capital, the CDA spokesperson announced a collaboration with banks to introduce an automated car parking system. This innovative step is expected to streamline parking facilities and enhance the overall urban experience for residents.

Responding to a query about tree planting, the spokesperson highlighted a collaborative effort with universities to launch a mega tree planting drive. This initiative not only aims to increase the city's green cover but also involves citizens, particularly educational institutions, in preserving the natural beauty of Islamabad.

The unveiled initiatives represent a holistic approach by the CDA to create a more environmentally conscious and sustainable urban environment, positioning Islamabad as a beacon for green initiatives in the region.

Related Topics

Islamabad Cycling Car Traffic Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

12 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

12 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

12 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

12 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

13 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

13 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

13 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

13 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan