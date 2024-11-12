CDA unveils ambitious long-term beautification plan for Islamabad

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa has spearheaded a new long-term beautification initiative aimed at transforming Islamabad into a model capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa has spearheaded a new long-term beautification initiative aimed at transforming Islamabad into a model capital.

In a meeting on Tuesday, attended by top CDA officials and the Baku Team from Azerbaijan, Chairman Randhawa discussed projects to revitalize iconic sites like Said Pur Village and Melody Market in G-6, alongside city-wide upgrades to avenues, green belts, and public spaces.

The Chairman, acknowledging the Baku Team's contributions during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, emphasized the need for these efforts to continue and become a lasting feature of Islamabad’s urban landscape.

He directed CDA teams to prioritize natural landscaping, preserve green areas, and incorporate sustainable designs in their projects.

Among other initiatives, Randhawa also called for new lighting proposals for key roads and bridges, including Constitution Avenue, and a cost-effective facelift for the Civil Secretariat Building.

The Chairman emphasized that the plan must be comprehensive, with clear timelines and deliverables, to ensure a sustainable transformation of Islamabad’s beauty and infrastructure for years to come.