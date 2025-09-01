Open Menu

CDA Unveils Revenue-boosting Measures For Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 08:49 PM

CDA unveils revenue-boosting measures for Islamabad

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is rolling out new initiatives to boost municipal revenue and modernize Islamabad, following a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is rolling out new initiatives to boost municipal revenue and modernize Islamabad, following a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday.

Officials said the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will expand revenue streams by installing additional digital billboards and streamers at key locations, upgrading the city’s parking system, and strengthening the collection of trade license fees.

All revenue channels will be shifted to a fully cashless system to ensure transparency and efficiency.

“These measures will not only improve revenue but also add to the city’s beauty,” officials briefed the meeting.

The session also reviewed progress on ongoing development projects, including plans to install modern LED lights at major public spots.

Randhawa urged departments to work jointly, saying, “All sectors must cooperate to make the capital a modern, cleaner, and more beautiful city.”

Recent Stories

402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) begins

402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) begins

45 seconds ago
 CJP bids farewell to additional registrar SC

CJP bids farewell to additional registrar SC

46 seconds ago
 PM expresses Pakistan's support for President Xi's ..

PM expresses Pakistan's support for President Xi's GGI, declares historic step t ..

47 seconds ago
 CDA unveils revenue-boosting measures for Islamaba ..

CDA unveils revenue-boosting measures for Islamabad

48 seconds ago
 Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's ..

Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's interim bail till Sep 15

50 seconds ago
 PPSC announces 7 written, 3 final results

PPSC announces 7 written, 3 final results

31 minutes ago
Court extends YouTuber’s remand in gambling apps ..

Court extends YouTuber’s remand in gambling apps case

31 minutes ago
 2 dacoits killed in police encounter

2 dacoits killed in police encounter

38 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz address at SCO Summit fully demonstrate ..

PM Shehbaz address at SCO Summit fully demonstrates Pakistan's resolve to promot ..

38 minutes ago
 Drone technology used in flood relief operations o ..

Drone technology used in flood relief operations on CM’s directions

38 minutes ago
 UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit com ..

UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit communities

38 minutes ago
 Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water r ..

Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water reservoirs, dams construction

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan