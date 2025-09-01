CDA Unveils Revenue-boosting Measures For Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 08:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is rolling out new initiatives to boost municipal revenue and modernize Islamabad, following a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday.
Officials said the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will expand revenue streams by installing additional digital billboards and streamers at key locations, upgrading the city’s parking system, and strengthening the collection of trade license fees.
All revenue channels will be shifted to a fully cashless system to ensure transparency and efficiency.
“These measures will not only improve revenue but also add to the city’s beauty,” officials briefed the meeting.
The session also reviewed progress on ongoing development projects, including plans to install modern LED lights at major public spots.
Randhawa urged departments to work jointly, saying, “All sectors must cooperate to make the capital a modern, cleaner, and more beautiful city.”
