CDA Urged For Addressing Issues Of Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:22 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Wednesday urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to address the issues of Melody Market in order to promote trade and business activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Wednesday urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to address the issues of Melody Market in order to promote trade and business activities.

ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that Melody Market Islamabad was an important commercial centre of the Federal capital, but facing many problems due to lack of development works.

Therefore, he urged the CDA to focus on better development of G-6 Markaz, Melody Market by addressing its key issues to facilitate the traders in promoting trade activities.

He said this while addressing a delegation of Traders Welfare Association (TWA), Main Civic Centre that called on him led by its President Syed Syed Adil Anis.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said the road from Melody Chowk to Aabpara Chowk was closed from both sides due to the security arrangements for NAB office, but closure of the road was creating a lot of problems for the traders and the commuters.

He said the Supreme Court in a decision had ordered for removal of all such barriers and emphasized that CDA should remove barriers to clear the said road to streamline the traffic flow.

He assured that ICCI would cooperate with TWA, G-6 Markaz for resolving the key issues of its members.

ICCI Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan and Founder Group Chairman Mian Akram Farid said that infrastructure for the fruits and vegetable market was ready in Melody Market and CDA should make it functional through advertisement.

They further urged the CDA to arrange the cutting of trees and plantation of flowers trees in the melody market for its beautification.

Speaking at the occasion, Traders Welfare Association, G-6 Markaz President Syed Adil Anis and Secretary General Bilal Khan said that many streetlights in the Melody Market were out of order since long and emphasized that CDA should restore them without any further delay. They said the roads and footpaths in G-6 Markaz needed proper repairment and maintenance and urged the CDA to accelerate efforts for carpeting of roads and repairment of footpaths.

They said that a filtration plant was needed in Melody Market for clean drinking water and CDA should arrange its installation.

