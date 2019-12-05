UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Vacated Estate Land From Management Of Centaurs Mall

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

CDA vacated estate land from management of Centaurs Mall

Capital Development Authority (CDA) vacated estate land from the management of Centaurus Mall, Islamabad who are illegally utilizing the said space for parking and broken the barbared wire / fence

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Capital Development Authority (CDA) vacated estate land from the management of Centaurus Mall, Islamabad who are illegally utilizing the said space for parking and broken the barbared wire / fence.During operation on Thursday Enforcement staff with the help of Islamabad's District Administration, Islamabad Police and Islamabad Traffic Police eliminated this illegal parking in front of Centaurus Mall, while the Centaurus Mall administration has been instructed to refrain by utilizing the space for parking on land otherwise legal action will be taken.Earlier, the CDA had abolished the illegal parking but the Centaurus Mall administration had again broken the barbed wire and started using it as parking.

After the operation, the relevant CDA department has begun re-barging.Meanwhile, the CDA's Building Control Directorate on Thursday sealed the houses which are being utilzed as Guest House in the residential area in violation of building bye laws / non conforming uses in Street No.

35, House No. 10 and House No. 3 Street No. 30 of Sector F-7/1, house number 45, street number 20 of Sector F-7/2, Islamabad, These three houses were being used for commercial purposes rather than residential and were operating guest houses in violation of non-conforming use.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Traffic Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Banking sector remains positive in Q3

17 minutes ago

More than 2000 graduates to receive degrees at NED ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastruc ..

2 minutes ago

Airport staff returns cash-filled pouch to passeng ..

2 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority lacking technical po ..

2 minutes ago

New law would be made to control drugs: Shehryar K ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.