CDA vacates 25 kanals land from encroachers

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has vacated around 25 kanals of government land from the encroachers during an anti-encroachment operation on the premises of the Quaid-e-Azam University.

"The anti-encroachment operation was launched by the CDA at the request of Quaid-e-Azam University administration, said a press release.

The authority has demolished as many as 83 shops and two newly constructed houses during the operation.

The CDA has also demolished two boundary walls built on government land during the operation.

"All encroachments established outside the Quaid-e-Azam University have been removed," it said.

The operation was conducted by CDA with the participation of the Islamabad Administration and Islamabad Police.