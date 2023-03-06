UrduPoint.com

CDA Vacates 25 Kanals Land From Encroachers

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

CDA vacates 25 kanals land from encroachers

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has vacated around 25 kanals of government land from the encroachers during an anti-encroachment operation on the premises of the Quaid-e-Azam University.

"The anti-encroachment operation was launched by the CDA at the request of Quaid-e-Azam University administration, said a press release.

The authority has demolished as many as 83 shops and two newly constructed houses during the operation.

The CDA has also demolished two boundary walls built on government land during the operation.

"All encroachments established outside the Quaid-e-Azam University have been removed," it said.

The operation was conducted by CDA with the participation of the Islamabad Administration and Islamabad Police.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Capital Development Authority All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps ..

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps to advance sustainable develop ..

11 minutes ago
 Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhanc ..

Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhance customer service

26 minutes ago
 Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition ann ..

Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition announced

26 minutes ago
 Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

26 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand ..

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand Prix of Formula 1

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mi ..

Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mina Zayed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.