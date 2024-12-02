CDA vows high-tech crackdown on encroachments

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken a decisive step towards addressing encroachment issues and unregulated urban growth through advanced geo-spatial technology

A meeting chaired by Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman of CDA, brought together senior officials from planning, estate, and enforcement wings to discuss the project’s progress.

The meeting highlighted the CDA's latest geo-spatial survey, conducted with satellite imagery provided by SUPARCO, covering Islamabad’s key commercial areas. This cutting-edge initiative has revealed encroachments, building violations, and instances of improper land use in the capital city.

Chairman Randhawa called for a unified planning approach to tackle these issues, stressing the importance of continuous land monitoring through drones equipped with advanced tools.

“A centralised strategy is essential to curb encroachments and ensure proper urban planning for Islamabad’s residents,” he said.

Real-time imagery from SUPARCO has proven instrumental in tracking changes in land usage and identifying unauthorised developments. The Chairman emphasised the need for strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with clear timelines to streamline the survey process.

Daily monitoring and reporting mechanisms were also discussed, with Randhawa instructing teams to work in close coordination with district administration for anti-encroachment operations.

He further directed that FIRs be registered against repeat offenders to prevent future violations and ensure encroachment-free public spaces.