CDA Vows To Fast-track Sector Development In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is ramping up efforts to expedite the development of Islamabad's sectors, as announced during a high-level meeting held on Monday

Chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the session brought together CDA board Members and senior officials to address ongoing issues such as land acquisition and Built-Up Property (BUP) challenges.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need for coordinated efforts between the Engineering and Estate Wings to ensure the smooth execution of development projects. He also committed to personally visiting the sectors to monitor progress and push for faster resolution of obstacles.

In a progress report, the meeting revealed that 68% of development work in Sector C-14 is complete, with culvert construction underway.

For Sector C-15, resolving possession issues was highlighted as a priority, while major works in Sector C-16 are almost finalized, with only a few streets left.

In Sector E-12, the meeting was informed that 65% of the work in sub-sector E-12/1 is complete, with estimates being finalized for the remaining tasks.

Chairman Randhawa directed immediate land acquisition to move forward with tenders for the unfinished development.

More Stories From Pakistan