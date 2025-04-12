Open Menu

CDA Warns Resident To Dump, Burn Waste Material

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Capital development Authority (CDA) has strictly warned the citizens of the Federal capital to refrain from dumping or burning the waste materials other than the designated places, announcing swift legal action against violators.

The Directorate of Solid Waste Management of CDA informed citizens that the Islamabad Territory Solid Waste Management Regulations 2023 are being strictly enforced to maintain high standards of cleanliness and safety in the city, said a press release.

Under these regulations, dumping any kind of waste including garbage, construction debris or other materials in streets, green belts, waterways or public spaces within Islamabad’s limits is strictly prohibited.

Furthermore, in accordance with the Islamabad Territory Solid Waste Management Wing Regulations 2023 legal action will be taken against those who throw shopping bags or trash from vehicles onto roads while traveling. Similarly, discharging water, sewage or burning solid waste such as garbage on streets, roads or public spaces is also illegal.

Additionally, Section 22 of the Islamabad Territory Solid Waste Management Wing Regulations 2023 states that any such or similar actions are against the law. All residents, housing societies, and private sector and others segments of society are also requested to dispose of waste and garbage only in designated bins. Violators will face legal action and fines under the regulations without further notice.

Following the directions of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the helpline numbers 1334 and 9213908 along with WhatsApp number 0335-5001213 are being shared by the public to ensure citizens to receive all possible facilities at their doorstep.

The CDA’s Directorate of Solid Waste Management has also appealed to citizens to cooperate fully in keeping Islamabad clean, green and safe and to demonstrate responsible civic behavior in order to help control environmental pollution.

